Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $392.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

