Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $390.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.92. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

