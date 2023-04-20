DeFiChain (DFI) Hits Market Cap of $333.00 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $333.00 million and $8.39 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,008,129,944 coins and its circulating supply is 690,495,327 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.