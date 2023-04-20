Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $631.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.48.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.