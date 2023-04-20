dForce USD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,620.12 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $38.74 million and approximately $5,620.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,964,498 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00643824 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,832.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

