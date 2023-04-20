DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 4.9%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.78. 1,290,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,442,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in DHT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 405,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

