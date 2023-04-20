Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

FANG traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

