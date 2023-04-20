Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 293,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWACW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 21,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Digital World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.