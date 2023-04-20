discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.75) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 806 ($9.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 784.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 778.89. The stock has a market cap of £776.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4,477.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 586 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 927 ($11.47).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

