Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.83 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.55–$0.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLOW opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading

