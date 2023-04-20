Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 258,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

