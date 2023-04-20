Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $7.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 700 ($8.66) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 875 ($10.83) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

