Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$15.43 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

