DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.85). 31,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 20,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.91).

DSW Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of £15.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,575.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £49,999.50 ($61,872.91). In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £81,880 ($101,324.09). Also, insider James A. T. Dow bought 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £49,999.50 ($61,872.91). Corporate insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Featured Stories

