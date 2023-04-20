Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 1,197,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,910.0 days.
Dufry Price Performance
Shares of Dufry stock remained flat at $44.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. Dufry has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $48.00.
Dufry Company Profile
