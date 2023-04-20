Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 1,197,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,910.0 days.

Dufry Price Performance

Shares of Dufry stock remained flat at $44.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. Dufry has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.