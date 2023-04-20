Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dundee Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Dundee stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Dundee Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee (DDEJF)
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.