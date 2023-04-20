Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dundee Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dundee stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.