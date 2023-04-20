Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James upped their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $146.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.07.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,088. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

