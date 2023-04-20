dYdX (DYDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132.68 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, dYdX has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00009558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $422.56 million and approximately $132.68 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

