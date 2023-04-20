E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

EINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on E Automotive from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$174.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

