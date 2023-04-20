easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 570 ($7.05) to GBX 580 ($7.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of ESYJY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.89.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

