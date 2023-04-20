Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $162.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.63. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after acquiring an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

