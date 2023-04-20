Edgio (EGIO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st.

Edgio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 705,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Edgio has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

Edgio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

