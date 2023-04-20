eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Up 9.4%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). 4,958,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,472,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.95.

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

