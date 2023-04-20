eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 167,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

eGain Stock Up 1.9 %

eGain stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get eGain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 244,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 47.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 325,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.