eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 167,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
eGain Stock Up 1.9 %
eGain stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
