Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Elastic by 26.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth $107,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

