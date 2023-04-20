Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,774. Elemental Altus Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

