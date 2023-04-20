ELIS One Day Volume Hits $300.94 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $35.80 million and approximately $300.94 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00028942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,241.00 or 0.99969075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.17247594 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $315.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.