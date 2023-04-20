ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.44 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $36.44 million and $306.45 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,299.88 or 1.00024094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.17247594 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $315.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

