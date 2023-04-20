Embrace Change Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMCGU) Shares Up 0.9%

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Embrace Change Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embrace Change Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000.

About Embrace Change Acquisition

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

