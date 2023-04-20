Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Down 5.6%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.05. 327,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,593,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

