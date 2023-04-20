Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.