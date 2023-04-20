Emfo LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Emfo LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.99. 137,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

