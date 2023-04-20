Emfo LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Emfo LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

