Emfo LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.24 and its 200 day moving average is $170.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

