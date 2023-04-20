Emfo LLC Lowers Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Emfo LLC decreased its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rekor Systems worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REKR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 62,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

