Emfo LLC Sells 16,020 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Emfo LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Emfo LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VRP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 159,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

