EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,231,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 1,137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

Shares of EMCHF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,471. EML Payments has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Ltd. engages in the provision of payment solutions and financial services. Its operations include funds disbursement, social and welfare payments, loyalty and rewards programs, loan disbursements, corporate expenses, procurement, and salary packaging. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

