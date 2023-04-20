Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Emmi Price Performance

EMLZF stock remained flat at $930.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $930.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.06. Emmi has a 1 year low of $930.00 and a 1 year high of $930.00.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

