Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Emmi Price Performance
EMLZF stock remained flat at $930.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $930.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.06. Emmi has a 1 year low of $930.00 and a 1 year high of $930.00.
Emmi Company Profile
