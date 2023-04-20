Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.83

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENICGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1128237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 168,817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 890,978 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

See Also

