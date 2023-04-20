Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.83

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1128237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 168,817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 890,978 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

