Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.83

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1128237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
