Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $11.85 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $11.85 million and $157,115.43 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001293 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,778,814 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

