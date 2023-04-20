Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.95

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 85564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Engie Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others. The Renewables segment is involved in the renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy facilities, using various energy sources such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

