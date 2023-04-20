Entegris, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.
Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.
Entegris Stock Performance
Shares of Entegris stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $122.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Entegris by 103.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Entegris by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
