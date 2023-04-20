Entegris, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $122.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Entegris by 103.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Entegris by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.