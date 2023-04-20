Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 185,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Entera Bio Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at $87,668. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

