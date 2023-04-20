Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 185,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Entera Bio Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
