Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $44,759.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,235.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

