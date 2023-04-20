Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.26 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

