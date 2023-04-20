Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 20.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

In related news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,122,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 193,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,234 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

