Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $675.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

