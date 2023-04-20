Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.93

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.93 and last traded at C$26.86, with a volume of 9558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.8944282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

