Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 16,682 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.72% of Castle Biosciences worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 29,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.02.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
