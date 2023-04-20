Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 16,682 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.72% of Castle Biosciences worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 29,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,901 shares of company stock worth $793,954 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.