Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.13. 847,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,660. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.